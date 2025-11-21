Scott Jennings vs the Tards of CNN on Epstein vs Trump

Scott Jennings takes on CNN pundits on Abby Phillip's show that seeks to make any criticism of a black man into a racial offense. And of course, they presume Trump to be guilty, whereas for certain, if he was associated with Jeff Epstein, it would've been uncovered during the Biden administration 100%.

