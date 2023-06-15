Sexual Obsessions! Wednesday Night Live

Whats the end goal of state run education?





Hi Stef, a few months back, I asked a question about feeling a lack of integrity accepting inheritance from my abusive parents, to which you asked something along the lines of 'why not accept what comes rolling down to you?' The other night on a stream, I believe you also stated you refused inheritance from your father. Why did you make this decision?





Hey Stef, your novel The Present was fantastic.

I'm curious why crypto was only mentioned once, is the idea that crypto hasn't been mass adopted yet?





Hey Stef, first off we love you and listen to you daily. Please explain your extulation of marriage and how that is juxtaposed by the state being so involved in personal relationships





Stef I heard Ancient Rome was also sex obsessed, is that a staple of cultures before they fall? Do they get sex obsessed for same reasons?





Why are some woman angry at children?





Dear Stefan, thank you for all you do. Not quite sure if this is a moral question, but would hugely appreciate it if you could provide your thoughts. How does a couple arrive at a win/ win in a situation where one partner wants to remain one child family only and the other one wants more children? It was a hard first couple of years and my husband does not want a repeat of that. I on the other hand see the wonderfulness our child has brought and I want more. Thank you for your input!





How long did it take you to build up a community of like-minded friends?