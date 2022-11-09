PAST Fighting on the 'Donetsk Airport' Runway and the Surrounding Hills - NOW LIBERATED After 8 Long Years - Perfect with, "The End" - The Doors.

After 8 years of fighting, Donetsk airport and the surrounding land and hills are firmly in control of the DPR. Some videos of fighting on the airport runway and the surrounding hills ...

The place was literally a bunker after 8 years, having liberated it, is not something to be underestimated ...





*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/92c... ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **