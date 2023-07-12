The Second Coming Revealed (Repost)

A plausible explanation for what some call "The Second Coming", including an explanation of the origins of Christianity and why it manifested the last 2000 years.





Astrologically, Jesus Christ is the personification of the Zodiac sign of Pisces, which is the final sign of the Zodiac. Pisces is the sign of completion, of "undoing". His sacrifice on the cross is a prime example of Piscean sacrifice, and this truth is further reinforced with the Greek symbol of the "Ichthys", which I illustrated in my music video "Olive Branch".





The "Ichthys" or Fish, was used by Christians escaping from Roman persecution to identify each other. One would draw the top of the fish like an arch, and if the other was also a Christian they would also know how to draw the bottom portion completing the image of the fish. The reason this is significant is that through what is known as the "Procession of the Equinoxes", an astrological constant that branches outside of the solar system to give humanity a 2000 year transit evidencing specific zodiacal energies that effects everything here on earth. It is also known as the great epochs, of which we are now coming out of the age of Pisces and into the age of Aquarius.





In this video I explain what the second coming really means, and why it will be vital for our survival in the next 2000 years.