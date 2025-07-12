© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lavrov met with Kim in the DPRK - North Korea.
Adding:
Pentagon Pressures Japan and Australia to Commit to U.S. War Plans Against China
The United States is ramping up pressure on its Asia-Pacific satellites, demanding that Japan and Australia clearly state their stance in the event of a military confrontation with China over Taiwan, according to Financial Times sources.
Washington is also pushing both countries to boost defense spending and intensify preparations for a potential armed conflict with the People’s Republic of China.