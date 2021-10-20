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Learning Peaceful Tactics To Resist Tyranny Ft. Jeffrey Prather - MSOM Ep. 356
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30 views • October 20, 2021
In this episode of “Making Sense of the Madness” Sean Morgan does a breaking news monologue on the latest tyrannical announcements from the Whitehouse and the CDC about injecting and masking our children. In the main interview of the program, Sean interviews Jeffrey Prather who gives a high level analysis of the state actors, international organizations, and oligarchs who are waging a 5th generational war against the American people. He also gives specific tactics and strategies for everyday Americans to use to counter this tyranny and win back our way of life.
Maj. Jeffrey Prather: https://JeffreyPrather.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
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Sean Morgan: https://SeanMorganReport.com
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
Maj. Jeffrey Prather: https://JeffreyPrather.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
cancelcouture.com
Sean Morgan: https://SeanMorganReport.com
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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