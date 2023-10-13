P.3 Pruning and dividing my lemongrass: Resurrection in short time MVI_4245

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/45da33de-cb18-40ec-af5a-ec84ecc63447

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/ee9963f8-84cd-4272-86a8-085ddc2cb392

My lemongrass grew so well over summer, giving me delicious fresh-brewed teas, that I resolved to divide the pot and plant a second one. However, I began to fear that a late autumn feeding of weak seamungus pellets had killed the pot of plants. There is a good news story to share, however…