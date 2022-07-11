Mandela Effect Bee Gees - How Deep Is Your Love

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3:59 How Deep Is Your Love
1:11 "...need to know" changed to "...mean to learn"
2:38 More evidence.
3 clips, 7:49.
The old versions (4-years and older) some with lyrics are currently being blocked across the internet from being watched or downloaded. At least for me they are:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eZCVIV1woqvL/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ht1NyM0OVA6u/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uRrxtGYmRny0/