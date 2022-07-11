Mandela Effect Bee Gees - How Deep Is Your Love

3:59 How Deep Is Your Love

1:11 "...need to know" changed to "...mean to learn"

2:38 More evidence.

3 clips, 7:49.



The old versions (4-years and older) some with lyrics are currently being blocked across the internet from being watched or downloaded. At least for me they are:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eZCVIV1woqvL/



https://www.bitchute.com/video/ht1NyM0OVA6u/



https://www.bitchute.com/video/uRrxtGYmRny0/

