What Makes a Favorite Cannabis Dispensary?

In the 2022 midterm election, Maryland and Missouri have regulated cannabis via the ballot box.





As of now, this means that cannabis will be legal in 21 states and the District of Columbia. There are currently 37 states that have medical marijuana laws, including all that allow adult use.





This is the perfect time to figure out how to become a consumers’ favorite place to shop for cannabis.





The holidays are a hectic time for all, and yet cannabis sales in some US markets have been slowing down even as prices drop.





Price compression is being driven by an increase in average retail discounting.





Over the past 12 months, dispensaries average discount has increased in all markets, but there are some drastic differences between states.





This Headset report examines cannabis sales during Thanksgiving and Christmas, paying close attention to sales and discounts, category trends, and hourly transaction volume.

