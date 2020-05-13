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Please tell me, what is the function of the crystal at the center of the chest? : Nicolai Levashov
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1136 views • May 13, 2020
Question: Please tell me, what is the function of the crystal at the center of the chest? Why do enemies seek to destroy or block it?
Answer: Well, this is not exactly a crystal yet, it's an energy center, which when developed, a crystal could actually fit into. But it is an energy centre, a chakra, as termed by the Indians. Its just an antenna, absorbing from the surrounding space those same dark matters that modern science dosn't know about (90% which). These are the seven primary matters of the universe. And hence, also seven chakras. There are also some additional one, but these are indirect. However there really are seven fundamental ones . Why do they try to block them? Because in blocking the reception of a certain flow from the essence of a person, the potential for that person's development is also blocked. Depending on this, a person's potential for development is blocked (in ""The Last Appeal to Humanity "" I describe how one or another chakra can be blocked). Depending on what the objective is. Most often, the solar plexus is blocked, but in the chest; this is already consciousness, the ability to evolve is blocked. But most of then the solar plexus is blocked. So, this is done in order to block development.
Answer: Well, this is not exactly a crystal yet, it's an energy center, which when developed, a crystal could actually fit into. But it is an energy centre, a chakra, as termed by the Indians. Its just an antenna, absorbing from the surrounding space those same dark matters that modern science dosn't know about (90% which). These are the seven primary matters of the universe. And hence, also seven chakras. There are also some additional one, but these are indirect. However there really are seven fundamental ones . Why do they try to block them? Because in blocking the reception of a certain flow from the essence of a person, the potential for that person's development is also blocked. Depending on this, a person's potential for development is blocked (in ""The Last Appeal to Humanity "" I describe how one or another chakra can be blocked). Depending on what the objective is. Most often, the solar plexus is blocked, but in the chest; this is already consciousness, the ability to evolve is blocked. But most of then the solar plexus is blocked. So, this is done in order to block development.
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