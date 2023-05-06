Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3062a - The Patriots Are Pushing The Fed, [CB] Lost Control, Manipulation Exposed
159 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3062a - May 5, 2023

The Patriots Are Pushing The Fed, [CB] Lost Control, Manipulation ExposedThe people in the UK and Germany are now longer buying what the [WEF] is selling they realize that the GND will not work for them it works against them. The statistical manipulation does not work anymore because they people feel the economy getting worse. The Fed has lost control and trapped in all of this, full exposure coming soon.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRAhttp://x22gold.com


Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer -(there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)   

 

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reporteconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket