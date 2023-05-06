X22 REPORT Ep. 3062a - The Patriots Are Pushing The Fed, [CB] Lost Control, Manipulation Exposed

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3062a - May 5, 2023

The Patriots Are Pushing The Fed, [CB] Lost Control, Manipulation ExposedThe people in the UK and Germany are now longer buying what the [WEF] is selling they realize that the GND will not work for them it works against them. The statistical manipulation does not work anymore because they people feel the economy getting worse. The Fed has lost control and trapped in all of this, full exposure coming soon.



