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Update after Edinburgh event and redone speech
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21 views • September 06, 2020
Edinburgh event went well yesterday and here is my update on it. On the remark surrounding those rich families, I am not hateful towards folk based solely on immutable characteristics, I'm just judging individuals by their character on matters surrounding what is happening in the world today. It's like me going on to claim that the only reason folk disagree with me is because they're ableist which is completely childish in and of itself.
https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009051080376892-awful-lot-of-fear-mongering-scotland-joins-anti-lockdown-movement-sweeping-europe---photos/
https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009051080376892-awful-lot-of-fear-mongering-scotland-joins-anti-lockdown-movement-sweeping-europe---photos/
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