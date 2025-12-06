https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/06122025_policing_investigative_update.pdf



A MESSAGE TO ALL POLICE ACROSS THE UK

THE LAW DOES NOT PROTECT YOU FROM CARRYING OUT UNLAWFUL ORDERS.

READ THE REPORT FROM IAN CLAYTON PROVING THE COURTS WONT BACK YOU OR OPERATION TALLA.

TIME TO ACT WITHOUT FEAR OF YOUR SENIOR RANK OR FAVOUR TOWARDS A CORRUPT GOVERNMENT.

