© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/06122025_policing_investigative_update.pdf
A MESSAGE TO ALL POLICE ACROSS THE UK
THE LAW DOES NOT PROTECT YOU FROM CARRYING OUT UNLAWFUL ORDERS.
READ THE REPORT FROM IAN CLAYTON PROVING THE COURTS WONT BACK YOU OR OPERATION TALLA.
TIME TO ACT WITHOUT FEAR OF YOUR SENIOR RANK OR FAVOUR TOWARDS A CORRUPT GOVERNMENT.
Download the update-report using this link:
https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/06122025_policing_investigative_update.pdf