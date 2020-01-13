The IRS is a Scam - Here is How to Stop Paying Taxes Legally!

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Jeff Berwick interviews Peymon Mottahedeh from Freedom Law School. Topics include: arriving in the US from Iran, discovering a freedom movement in the land of the free, taxation in the USA, Lysander Spooner, constitutional authority, Freedom Law School,
Freedom Law School website: https://livefreenow.org
Anarchapulco 2020: http://anarchapulco.com