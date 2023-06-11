Create New Account
MAGNETISM (VISIBLE THROUGH A FIELD VIEWER)
================(world orders review)

================

MAGNETISM (Visible Through a Field Viewer)

================

# (wor) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

(source) Theoria Apophasis

(repost) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/redpillnewsmedia/

================

MAGNETIC FOODS, MEDICATIONS; WATER SOURCES

[POISONING THE WORLD... BY ALL MEANS POSSIBLE!]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TlcunDe97TlH/

'GRAPHENE NANOSHEETS' FOUND IN 'RAINWATER...'

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tx8rdDh1g7ao/

GRAPHENE SKIES (Geoengineering Watch)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Peg2pF2u7Oop/

VAX, GRAPHENE, RADIATION & THE GREAT RE:SET [x3 report]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4rkAo2qqn8F1/

GRAPHENE, NANOTUBES EMF/5G STIMULATION (TESLA-PHORESIS / SELF ASSEMBLY)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcTVYC8KW0k7/

(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS) Magnetism, Nanoparticles, Graphene, Vaxxines; Depopulation

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/

GRAPHENE OXIDE 'Causes' SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING & Illness [RB's ESSENTIAL UPDATE]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pgdQyBxBLDIo/

VAX-SCENE (GRAPHENE-OXIDE) CONTEXT, PROLIFERATION & 'DETOX' ?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oY9CaLMBAeoA/

MANY 'FOODS' ARE MAGNETIC! [ARE 'THEIR MEDICINES' MAGNETIC TOO?]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/p9XBJ75XIv15/

'We'll be transhuman, and we'll not enjoy human rights' [Aug 03, 2021] Dr. Chinda Brandolino

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q9x2G4UPQecA/

Are VAXXED People Contagious? (On The Mysterious 'ALIVE Component(s)' In The Mix)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JiiL8RWiIWUP/

(GRAPHENE-OXIDE) 'MEDICAL SOLUTIONS' [Causing MAGNETISM in the NON-INOCULATED?]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ezc4xGFfQeIW/

How CDS Helps REDUCE MAGNETISM Induced by GRAPHENE OXIDE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6IDu5tWv4m7j/

GRAPHENE... COVID VAXXX-SEEN... GEORGIA GUIDESTONES DREAM...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/

SARS-CoV-2 [fake], PCR [fraud], rGO VAXXINES [platform] (Dr. Martín Monteverde)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXfRW0JOS0Vx/

mRNA VAXXINES MICROSCOPED [Pfizer / Moderna]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5reiqXGFxa0R/

NANOTECHNOLOGY [NWO --- OUT OF CONTROL!]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/C1GBv4KjgsVW/

GRAPHENE in JABS!!! (YOU KNOW IT!) Still Yet More Indicative Confirmations [Karen Kingston]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QiNeBvkQWtel/

You Had Better BE CAREFUL With MRI SCANS... If You're VAXXINATED!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JKhXeh39Uq2W/

COVID PLANDEMIC is a (Military, Intel Services, GOV-CORP) PSY OP (Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RxFEwA6er8Td/

The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/

'DE-REALIZATION'; 'INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS' Symptoms After MODERNA [rGO] 'VAX SHOT'?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Am4wFMPbrgTI/

LA OXYDE DE GRAPHENE FERROFLUID MAGNÉTIQUE (rGO MAGNETIC FERROFLUID)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWMPep0f1zUH/

GRAPHENE, CROWLEY, THE HIVE MIND & CICADA 3301

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bw4Zf3NIdaov/

=================


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/

