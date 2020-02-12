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UN Rapporteur Assange shows 'signs of psychological torture' DW News (MIRRORED)
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311 views • February 12, 2020
UN Rapporteur Assange shows 'signs of psychological torture' DW News (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel DW News at:-
https://youtu.be/RLrK1yAajJs
Senior German politicians are launching an appeal to have WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange released from jail in Britain. Former foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel is among more than 130 public figures who say they want the UK to follow the advice of the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture to release Assange on medical grounds. The founder of Wikileaks - which publishes news leaks and classified material - is in a high-security British prison awaiting extradition to the US on spying charges. He'd previously evaded capture by taking diplomatic refuge.
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#Assange #JulianAssange
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel DW News at:-
https://youtu.be/RLrK1yAajJs
Senior German politicians are launching an appeal to have WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange released from jail in Britain. Former foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel is among more than 130 public figures who say they want the UK to follow the advice of the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture to release Assange on medical grounds. The founder of Wikileaks - which publishes news leaks and classified material - is in a high-security British prison awaiting extradition to the US on spying charges. He'd previously evaded capture by taking diplomatic refuge.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Assange #JulianAssange
Category
News and Politics
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