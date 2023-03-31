The Biggest Mistake in India's History

Sadhguru speaks about India’s biggest historical blunder that reduced the nation from a ‘subcontinent’ to an ‘island’ and did not allow the nation’s economy to prosper to its fullest possibility.

Official Brighteon Channel of Sadhguru

Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

Inner Engineering

Inner Engineering is a comprehensive course for personal growth that brings about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in.



