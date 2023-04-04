Create New Account
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba discusses Trump’s upcoming arraignment.
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba appeared on Fox News Monday evening to discuss Trump’s upcoming arraignment.

Alina Habba told Fox News host Jesse Watters that Trump is “in good spirits” and “read to go in and do what he needs to do tomorrow.”

Trump attorney Alina Habba says Trump is "in good spirits" and "ready to go in and do what he needs to do tomorrow.  

President Trump will spend the night at Trump Tower New York and will show up to court for his arraignment on Tuesday at 2:15 pm ET.

Trump’s lawyers will immediately file a motion to dismiss after they have the opportunity to review the indictment.

According to leaks to the media, Trump was hit with 34 counts, including one felony charge.

