Two new Joseph M Lenard media books (novelettes, to help keep your price for the stories down) promo Writing Styles CTP episode coming soon (CTP S3E128 20251129) which explains Short Story, Novella, Novelette, Novel, Novelext also explains writing styles: Dialog, Narrative, Journal, etc... [yes, BTS/SP of that already available for viewing on THIS platform]