Blindspot 137 - Trump threatens MAGA tariff war on BRICS, Syria as staging ground for war on Iran - as Africa kicks the West out

Blindspot 137 - Trump threatens MAGA tariff war on BRICS

In numerous Blindspots we have covered the drive towards de-dollarisation, especially since western nations unleashed economic war on Russia, following on the onset of the SMO in Ukraine. Now, with Donald Trump 2.0 presidency incoming we hear lots of threats of tariffs, the latest of which warns the BRICS that if they try to replace the ‘mighty’ US$, he will unleash economic war on 50% of the world population.

The stories covered in this edition of Blindspot all point to patterns of macro geopolitical change manifesting in anything from the global financial system, all the way through to the continued moves by African countries to evict France - the latest case being Chad, with Senegal making similar sounds8i!