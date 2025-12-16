BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

99 % decrease in measles deaths BEFORE vaccination start – mortality statistics uncover pharmaceutical industry’s propaganda trick
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
166 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 1 day ago

According to media reports, Florida is abolishing mandatory vaccinations for children in public schools. European media immediately stirred up panic. They argued that to prevent disease outbreaks from spreading directly from the US to Europe, vaccination rates in these countries must remain high. However, serious illnesses or even deaths from childhood diseases have become very rare. This is not, as is often claimed, due to vaccinations. The mortality figures of the last 130 years are clear: even before the advent of vaccination, measles deaths had already decreased by over 99 percent.

Keywords
healthvaccinationmeasles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The silent alarm: Why hand numbness demands your attention

The silent alarm: Why hand numbness demands your attention

Willow Tohi
The silent accelerator: New research reveals obesity fuels alzheimer&#8217;s at a terrifying pace

The silent accelerator: New research reveals obesity fuels alzheimer’s at a terrifying pace

Ava Grace
Coconut water shows promise in inducing remission for ulcerative colitis patients, study finds

Coconut water shows promise in inducing remission for ulcerative colitis patients, study finds

Cassie B.
Scientists discover alternative physical communication channel for NEURONS

Scientists discover alternative physical communication channel for NEURONS

Lance D Johnson
&#8220;Invisible Threat: The Hidden Dangers of EMFs and How to Protect Your Family&#8221; serves as a wake-up call for the digital age

“Invisible Threat: The Hidden Dangers of EMFs and How to Protect Your Family” serves as a wake-up call for the digital age

Kevin Hughes
FDA faces mounting pressure as calls for black box warning on COVID vaccines intensify

FDA faces mounting pressure as calls for black box warning on COVID vaccines intensify

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy