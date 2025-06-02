LYRA Stock Jumps After Breakthrough Sinus Implant Trial Results | ENLIGHTEN-2 Update

ItLyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) just announced major success from its Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN-2 clinical trial for LYR-210, a long-acting sinus implant treating chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). The treatment significantly improved all three key CRS symptoms over 24 weeks, with statistical strength and solid safety results.





In this video, we break down what the data means, how the market reacted, and what could be next for LYRA investors—including the potential road to FDA approval.





📈 Trial Highlights:

– Improved nasal obstruction, discharge & facial pain (p=0.0078)

– Strong SNOT-22 score gains (p=0.0101)

– Results visible by Week 4 and sustained to Week 24

– Positive safety profile similar to placebo





