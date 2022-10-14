Buck Sexton | Saudis Slap Biden Around

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The Biden administration is running for cover after the latest inflation numbers, so they are doing another January 6th hearing as a distraction. Plus the Biden administration tried to ask the Saudis to postpone oil cuts until after the midterms and Joy Behar gets a special birthday message from the White House.
Source - https://rumble.com/v1nv9qe-saudis-slap-biden-around.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2