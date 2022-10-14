Buck Sexton | Saudis Slap Biden Around

The Biden administration is running for cover after the latest inflation numbers, so they are doing another January 6th hearing as a distraction. Plus the Biden administration tried to ask the Saudis to postpone oil cuts until after the midterms and Joy Behar gets a special birthday message from the White House.
Source - https://rumble.com/v1nv9qe-saudis-slap-biden-around.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.