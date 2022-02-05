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This Has To Stop! Explosive Reaction with Dr Mark Sherwood | Flyover Conservatives
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92 views • February 05, 2022
Today on the Flyover Conservatives Show we sat down with Dr Mark Sherwood to get his input, as both a medical doctor and gubernatorial candidate, concerning the newest revelations on malpractice in hospital settings. You will definitely want to hear what he has to say!
For a shareable clip of the testimony with Sen Ron Johnson click the link below.
https://rumble.com/vu31gc-img-8238-repost.html
To learn more about Dr Sherwoods campaign and ideas go to
www.sherwood2022.com
LINKS:
Dr. Sherwood’s Course- https://doctorsogood.com
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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
For a shareable clip of the testimony with Sen Ron Johnson click the link below.
https://rumble.com/vu31gc-img-8238-repost.html
To learn more about Dr Sherwoods campaign and ideas go to
www.sherwood2022.com
LINKS:
Dr. Sherwood’s Course- https://doctorsogood.com
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice- https://flyovergold.com
► Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab- https://FlyoverCarpet.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” For Up To 66% Off When Checking Out At
https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
https://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - https://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - https://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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