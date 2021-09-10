© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Government Thinks Your Child's Life is Worth £10
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 10, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman - 08 Sep 2021
In this video, international best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains why doctors are being bribed with an extra £10 per jab to give the potentially dangerous covid-19 injection to children - who around the world are being jabbed without parental consent. There are plans to jab children as young as three.
In this video, international best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains why doctors are being bribed with an extra £10 per jab to give the potentially dangerous covid-19 injection to children - who around the world are being jabbed without parental consent. There are plans to jab children as young as three.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.