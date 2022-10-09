Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, October 8, 2022, # 374 ( Dane Wigington )

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While most are focused on the Hurricane Ian devastation in Florida, a silent insidious cataclysm is taking place in western North America: catastrophic drought. The climate engineers continue to cut off the flow of precipitation from the western US and parts of British Columbia. Meteorologists have named it the "ridiculously resilient ridge", the engineered high pressure heat dome that is turning parts of western North America into a wasteland, including agricultural regions. The same scenario is occurring in European, Asian and African agricultural zones. While so many in the world are struggling to find food, global power structures are making preparations for nuclear war. Populations are beginning to awaken to what has been done to them without their knowledge or consent, do global controllers see nuclear holocaust as their last option?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

Dane Wigington





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Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ





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