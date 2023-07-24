Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Interview w/ Tom Althouse (Part 5) - Creator of "The Immortals" (aka "The Matrix")
channel image
Yissilmissil Productions
8 Subscribers
2 views
Published Yesterday

Recorded on January 21st, 2023. I sit down again with Tom Althouse to discuss what's been happening since our last interview. We cover many topics, including deliberate spreading of sickness, the Hollywood "players" tending to both sides of the aisle to save face, and more usage of cryptic signaling from these "players" directed at Tom in the tv series, "The Man in the High Castle". #matrix #hollywood #warnerbros Watch all of our interviews with Tom as a playlist here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3BGWcqbZM_-jRAUzehpb8iq Find us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@yissilmissilprodu?_t=8cf1bgEf58F&_r=1 Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/YMissil82070 Backup Channels: https://rumble.com/c/c-2516264 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/b5Nkqzw9jgmX/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stevenyasell http://www.yissilmissilproductions.com

Keywords
hollywoodmatrixcanadascifidisneyuniversalscriptspielbergweinsteinmuskkeanu reevespat robertsonelysiumwill smithnolanbob igertom althousealthouseimmortalsjoel silvermike langwachowskiswarnerbrosmiramax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket