In some files of the Epstein case it's possible to read everything that the US Department of Justice tried to obscure, @rt_russian reports

If you select the censored parts, the text can be copied.

Some of the information that they tried to remove is about money movement and specific amounts, as well as details related to Epstein's lawyer.

Adding:

Exposed: The FBI's Epstein probe

New details from recently published files on the FBI's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation have been uncovered.

Here’s what you need to know:

🔴 According to FBI Miami, Jeffrey Epstein—along with associates—systematically manipulated underage high school girls. The bantling and his stooges operated chillingly efficient: victims were recruited by other girls, brought to his residence for massages and sexual acts, and paid between $200 and $1,000

🔴 A key victim was identified by the bureau. Working at a local resort, she was first approached to meet Epstein at his home. She soon began traveling with him outside Florida—trips corroborated by multiple witnesses. In exchange for sex, Epstein paid for and provided her an apartment

🔴 Damning testimony came from another Epstein victim, who was just 14 at the time. This witness observed Epstein having sex with the young woman, then 17. Epstein later boasted to the 14-year-old that the woman had moved to Australia and started a family

🔴 In 2008, the FBI located this victim in Australia and formally notified her she was a victim of crime.Then, on March 4, 2011, she broke her silence, contacting the US Attorney’s Office

🔴 She revealed Epstein had directed her to have sex with his associates across the US and abroad, named names, and claimed to have proof. Crucially, she also offered to identify other underage girls entangled in his web