Sonic Weapon "C19s" photo'd in Traffic 2018 and Effects of Psychotronic Weapons

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Photo from August 29, 2018, Richmond, VA.A quick summary of symptoms induceable through electronic covert methods. Western medicine needs to get up-to-speed on this to prevent grand-scale misdiagnoses.
That image of the helicopter zapping people... reminds me of exactly what I recorded on 4/20/2022 flying over Richmond... hmm... here's that one https://rumble.com/v11tyra-skywatch-opti-copter-flying-e-to-w-over-richmond-va-4202022.html
More about that leaked document here: https://rumble.com/v1d5bmn-foia-psychtronic-weapons-leak-vr-contact-lens-night-vision-eyedrops-human-h.html
Linktr.ee/MJTank108