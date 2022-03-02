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Wisdom Protects From The Wicked - Proverbs 2:12-15 (NIV)
12 Wisdom will save you from the ways of wicked men,
from men whose words are perverse,
13 who have left the straight paths
to walk in dark ways,
14 who delight in doing wrong
and rejoice in the perverseness of evil,
15 whose paths are crooked
and who are devious in their ways.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The serpentine paths of the Wicked are evil.
The Righteous travel straight and narrow paths.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8m6bww
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