The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 255 - MOTB Addendum

In this video, I want to look once again at the CV19 Mark of the Beast technology and maybe for the last time! This will be an “Addendum” to Video No.214 titled, Final Solution” and Video No.221 titled, “MOTB” as well as a range of videos prior to them dealing with CV19 vaccine technologies. If you haven’t listened to those videos then I urge you to do so as they contain a lot of very pertinent information which will help fill in the picture for you. We are slowly moving to the end of this almost 3-year MARKING program by the New World Order. We need to be clear about WHAT is happening and HOW this will play out for the Saints of God. We already know a lot BUT the nature of deception is an ONION, multi-layered and ever peeling - evolving. What we THOUGHT would take place in many instances HASN’T transpired. WHY is that? We began to think that the future HAD TO BE like this or that. That is precisely what the Jesuit cabal hoped for! A Utopian / Dystopian syncretism where Hope and Despair enter a constant state of flux; and confusion in the mind. This mental programming prevents people from SEEING the TRUTH of HOW it will be according to the scriptures. TV and Movies are the most effective form of Mind Control!

SO MUCH HAS HAPPENED IN THE LAST 3 YEARS!

CAN YOU SEE WHERE WORLD EVENTS ARE LEADING TO?

INCREMENTALLY WE ARE MOVING TO THE END OF THE ROAD!

