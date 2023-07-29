DTR Ep 410: Moon Hoax: Moon & Back

This is the final part of a two-part series in Season 5 to analyze the absurd fake "Science" that continues to be pushed on society. America never went to the Moon. SpaceX is now focused on Mars exclusively to avoid admitting that the Apollo projects were indeed filmed on a sound stage. In this episode, we cover the missions from the Earth to the Moon and back to the Earth. Enjoy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.