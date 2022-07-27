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1yr ago 7-27-21 Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Rolling Out in States NY & CA Newsom Cuomo Deblasio & Veterans Affairs VA
Gavin Newsomhttps://youtu.be/SkK4RfJnslk?t=747
Cuomo
https://youtu.be/sjBRBYDS8Dk?t=1417
DeBlasio
https://youtu.be/5i0irGXUSeY?t=100
R&R Law Group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeS1aziILL0&t