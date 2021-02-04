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CHP Talks: Bill C-7 & the Unique Educational Role of Life Canada
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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24 views • February 04, 2021
February 4, 2021: Natalie Sonnen brings us up to date on Bill C-7, the Government move to extend euthanasia and assisted suicide to more groups of vulnerable people in Canada; if passed by the Senate, C-7 will remove the few safeguards which were included in Canada’s first MAiD legislation less than five years ago. It does nothing to promote palliative care or protect conscience rights for doctors. Natalie also discusses the unique educational role of Life Canada among Canada’s many pro-life organizations.

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Keywords
politicsabortionlifeprolifecanadapro-lifechp canadachristian heritage partyrod tayloreuthanasiaassisted suicidepeter vogelcanadian politicsbill c-7natalie sonnenlife canada
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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