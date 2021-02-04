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CHP Talks: Bill C-7 & the Unique Educational Role of Life Canada
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24 views • February 04, 2021
February 4, 2021: Natalie Sonnen brings us up to date on Bill C-7, the Government move to extend euthanasia and assisted suicide to more groups of vulnerable people in Canada; if passed by the Senate, C-7 will remove the few safeguards which were included in Canada’s first MAiD legislation less than five years ago. It does nothing to promote palliative care or protect conscience rights for doctors. Natalie also discusses the unique educational role of Life Canada among Canada’s many pro-life organizations.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
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For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
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GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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