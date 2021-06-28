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A MUCH GREATER RISK IF YOU TRAVEL WITH VACCINATED AIRLINE PILOTS? INTERNAL AIRLINE DOCS EXPOSE TRUTH
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62 views • June 28, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
Airlines know the Risk Of Air Travel With “Vaccinated“ Pilots. With this information United is moving towards forced vaccination. Other countries are thinking of banning or restricting air travel if you do get the covid kill shot. What the hell is going on?
Source: Stew Peters
Airlines know the Risk Of Air Travel With “Vaccinated“ Pilots. With this information United is moving towards forced vaccination. Other countries are thinking of banning or restricting air travel if you do get the covid kill shot. What the hell is going on?
Source: Stew Peters
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