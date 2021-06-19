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THE BEST and most comprehensive video on 5g! No 5g chips exist in ANY Phones. 5g Towers contain a COVID chip!
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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364 views • June 19, 2021
THE BEST and most comprehensive video on 5g! No 5g chips exist in ANY Phones. 5g Towers contain a COVID chip!
⁣Ultimate 5g Video - No Chips in Phone, COVID chip in 5g Tower, Faked and Corrupt Studies, DNA Damage

About 5g EMF radiation phones and 5g Towers
Work this out, no 5g phone has any 5g chip... yet all 5g towers have a covid chip?

Still think its just faster downloads for your smartphoine?

The internet of things ... look it up.
https://jpst.it/2qFWX

9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8
https://youtu.be/yNBYF2ry6lc

5g towers installed @ schools during pandemic
https://minds.com/newsfeed/1213736064180535296?referrer=shane_st_pierre

Spacebusters Part 2 5G KUNG FLU
https://roxytube.com/v/I3I2Ah
Keywords
mediamsmmockingbirdmasksfluecovidlinwoodviral contagiontomcowan
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy