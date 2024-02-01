Create New Account
Covid 19: The Transparent Fraud - Interview with Dr. Peter A. McCullough
Kla.TV - English
Published 20 hours ago

We discuss with Dr. McCullough the fraud and blatant coverups that happened during the Covid19 pandemic. Will justice be served? Will the responsible people be held accountable? And how much of what happened will the public consider as water under the bridge? It is up to you to decide. Watch more of our coverage on the Covid19 coverup in this playlist: https://www.kla.tv/Coronavirus-en www.kla.tv/28055

Keywords
healthinterviewvaccinationmedicinecoronavirusdrmccullough

