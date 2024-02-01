Covid 19: The Transparent Fraud - Interview with Dr. Peter A. McCullough

We discuss with Dr. McCullough the fraud and blatant coverups that happened during the Covid19 pandemic. Will justice be served? Will the responsible people be held accountable? And how much of what happened will the public consider as water under the bridge? It is up to you to decide. Watch more of our coverage on the Covid19 coverup in this playlist: https://www.kla.tv/Coronavirus-en www.kla.tv/28055
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.