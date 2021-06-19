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Opening/Closing Credits for "The Bill" (1984-2010)
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21 views • June 19, 2021
This is a listing of (almost) all the opening/closing credits for "The Bill" (1984-2010). A few of the end credits are unavailable. This video is being used for historical/informational purposes only.
00:00 Series 1 (1984-1985)
02:17 Series 2 (1985-1986)
04:16 Series 3 (1987)
06:58 Series 4 (1988)
08:23 Series 5 (1989)
10:23 Series 6 (1990)
12:03 Series 7 (1991)
13:42 Series 8 (1992)
15:35 Series 9 (1993)
16:49 Series 10 (1994)
17:58 Series 11 (1995)
19:02 Series 12-13 (1996-1997) - opening only
19:41 Series 14 (1998) - opening only
20:10 Series 15 (1999)
20:21 Series 16 (2000)
22:31 Series 17-19 (2001-2003)
23:20 Series 20 (2004)
24:09 Series 21 (2005)
24:59 Series 22 (2006)
25:50 Series 23 (2007)
26:42 Series 24 (2008)
27:35 Series 25 (2009)
28:28 Series 26 (2010)
00:00 Series 1 (1984-1985)
02:17 Series 2 (1985-1986)
04:16 Series 3 (1987)
06:58 Series 4 (1988)
08:23 Series 5 (1989)
10:23 Series 6 (1990)
12:03 Series 7 (1991)
13:42 Series 8 (1992)
15:35 Series 9 (1993)
16:49 Series 10 (1994)
17:58 Series 11 (1995)
19:02 Series 12-13 (1996-1997) - opening only
19:41 Series 14 (1998) - opening only
20:10 Series 15 (1999)
20:21 Series 16 (2000)
22:31 Series 17-19 (2001-2003)
23:20 Series 20 (2004)
24:09 Series 21 (2005)
24:59 Series 22 (2006)
25:50 Series 23 (2007)
26:42 Series 24 (2008)
27:35 Series 25 (2009)
28:28 Series 26 (2010)
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