THE LAST SPEECH - Joseph Goebbels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mainsite:
https://www.wuwox.com/c/derhauptmann
More:
Also watch Vincent Reynouard:
https://www.wuwox.com/c/vincentreynouardmirror
And Ernst Zundel:
Also interesting is Henry Hafenmayer (German) and Alfred Schaefer (German), Horst Mahler (German), Ursula Haverbeck (German)
https://www.wuwox.com/c/henryhafenmayer
Also search on goyimtv.com or bitchute with VPN from USA (blocked for europe all historical videos!)