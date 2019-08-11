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Corrosion of Conformity +++ GREAT PURIFICATION 18+ Explicit Lyrics
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72 views • August 11, 2019
I was in this band for a little over six years.
I wrote the music and the lyrics to this song in about 1990.
It has to do with the Hopi Prophecy of how the last time the World was technologically advanced, a WAR between those We call the ancient egyptians, and those We call the Maya brought on the Great Flood.
This is the Fourth World,
The Fourth Time the World has risen, and then fallen under the weight of its "chosen path of evil".
Well, it hasnt dide YET, but it sure is acting like it wants to.
Hey, I never said that I am related to James Jesus Angleton.
I never said that I am of the Office of Startegic Services.
I never said that I infiltrated Switzerland to destroy the nazi/pharoh thingthing.
I never said any of these.
What I will say is this;;;;
I want ONLY THOSE RESPONSIBLE for the evil in the World to BURN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Reda ém´and weep. bitches.
Read ém´and weep
I wrote the music and the lyrics to this song in about 1990.
It has to do with the Hopi Prophecy of how the last time the World was technologically advanced, a WAR between those We call the ancient egyptians, and those We call the Maya brought on the Great Flood.
This is the Fourth World,
The Fourth Time the World has risen, and then fallen under the weight of its "chosen path of evil".
Well, it hasnt dide YET, but it sure is acting like it wants to.
Hey, I never said that I am related to James Jesus Angleton.
I never said that I am of the Office of Startegic Services.
I never said that I infiltrated Switzerland to destroy the nazi/pharoh thingthing.
I never said any of these.
What I will say is this;;;;
I want ONLY THOSE RESPONSIBLE for the evil in the World to BURN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Reda ém´and weep. bitches.
Read ém´and weep
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