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The Greatest Reset Is Coming
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464 views • January 06, 2022
The world’s elite has a plan underway that they have been working on for centuries, a global reset of banking, money politics and even humanity itself. Jesus Christ has another plan: The Greatest Reset.
On this edition of TruNews, Doc Burkhart welcomes Matt Skow as they talk about this latest ministry production.
Airdate 1/6/22
On this edition of TruNews, Doc Burkhart welcomes Matt Skow as they talk about this latest ministry production.
Airdate 1/6/22
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