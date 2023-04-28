Here’s why you need nascent iodine in your prepper stockpile

The Health Ranger Store recognizes the importance of being prepared for the unexpected, especially during these uncertain times. We're committed to giving you and your loved ones the greatest advantage in case SHTF, which is why we're bringing you one of the most potent iodine supplements on the market.





Specially formulated for optimal absorption, Health Ranger’s Nascent Iodine is a 2% strength stable iodine tincture that is lab verified for potency and composition. It is also non-GMO, non-China and extensively lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.



Shop at HealthRangerStore.com