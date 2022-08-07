Mary Rodwell Says Budd Hopkins was Biased – Part 3 of 4

Part 3 of 3. Troy Bacon at SUFON starts off talking about three phases of propagation, disclosure and integration that the mantids and Grey aliens have told to him.

Mary discusses Man’s inhumanity to Man. Are the entities to blame or us? Is there a law of universal karma.

At 11:30 Mary and I talk about the Covid PCR testing being used to see who is human and who is a hybrid or an alien. It is about collecting DNA.

15:00 Brian asks Mary if the US government is doing the right thing and working with the Greys to have slow disclosure because that is what is best for 8 billion people?

16:00 I refer to this link https://www.brianruhe.ca/mary-rodwell-and-brian-ruhes-correspondence-2018-2022/ where I posted four years of correspondence between Mary and myself.

18:30 Mary points out that underground human bases deceive contactees by making them think that mantids and Greys are bad.

21:00 Mary described how biased Budd Hopkins was, saying that a positive experience an abductee had wasn’t genuine; they were just manipulated into feeling that way.

Please join our Meetup group at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Mary Rodwell is at

https://www.alienlady.com/

https://acern.com.au/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mary-acern-08a08317/

MARY RODWELL is recognized internationally as one of Australia’s leading researchers and writers in the UFO and contact phenomenon areas. Mary is the author of the highly acclaimed book ‘Awakening: How Extraterrestrial Contact Can Transform Your Life’ (2002); and producer of EBE award winning documentaries:- Expressions of ET Contact: A Visual Blueprint? (2000), and Expressions of ET Contact: A Communication and Healing Blueprint? (2004). Her 2016 book ‘The New Human’ describes and documents star children.

Mary is the Founder and Principal of Australian Close Encounter Resource Network (ACERN) which was established in 1997 to provide professional counselling, support, hypnotherapy and information to individuals and their families with ‘anomalous’ paranormal experiences and abduction-­‐contact experiences.

Thank you to Fred for video editing.

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