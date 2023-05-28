SAVED? THE VACCINES KILLED MILLIONS AND THEY WILL KILL MILLIONS MORE

Well PUREBLOODS, we finally have people with the stones to say something. Now make sure you start listening...
Re-post: Vigilant Fox
“These Vaccines Saved No One!” - Dr. Pierre Kory Unloads the Truth on the Wisconsin State Legislature
“We have baby formula, which kills a couple of babies, and the entire product is removed from the market. You have a faulty muffler on a car, and they recall 300,000 cars. And here you have all of these deaths being reported, and nobody’s doing anything.”
Clip via the latest episode of The Highwire.
