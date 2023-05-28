Create New Account
SAVED? THE VACCINES KILLED MILLIONS AND THEY WILL KILL MILLIONS MORE
Published Yesterday

 Well PUREBLOODS, we finally have people with the stones to say something. Now make sure you start listening... Re-post: Vigilant Fox “These Vaccines Saved No One!” - Dr. Pierre Kory Unloads the Truth on the Wisconsin State Legislature “We have baby formula, which kills a couple of babies, and the entire product is removed from the market. You have a faulty muffler on a car, and they recall 300,000 cars. And here you have all of these deaths being reported, and nobody’s doing anything.” Clip via the latest episode of The Highwire.

vaccines death emvolio parenergies

