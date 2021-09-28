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Dr. José Luis Sevillano on how Graphene Oxide triggers Arrhythmias
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50 views • September 28, 2021
ORWELL CITY - September 26, 2021
Dr. José Luis Sevillano explained how graphene oxide intervenes in the electrical fields of cardiac tissues, eventually generating arrhythmias. Especially in athletes and people who practice sports intensely or for long periods.
He also mentions how the presence of electromagnetic fields worsens the situation and may cause sudden death.
All the details of the phenomenon brought to English by Orwell City.
Dr. José Luis Sevillano explained how graphene oxide intervenes in the electrical fields of cardiac tissues, eventually generating arrhythmias. Especially in athletes and people who practice sports intensely or for long periods.
He also mentions how the presence of electromagnetic fields worsens the situation and may cause sudden death.
All the details of the phenomenon brought to English by Orwell City.
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