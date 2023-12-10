Create New Account
The Most Dangerous Televangelists In The World
Why are all these Televangelists, Flashy pastors, Megachurches, Mega Rich Pastors, and Fake preachers doing the same thing, getting rich on people who don’t know better? Why does god need billions of dollars and an army of pastors hounding people for money? And why do these pastors need private airplanes, yachts, mansions, and megachurches? This...is a scam artist of megachurches and The Most Dangerous Televangelists In The World Why are all these Televangelists, Flashy pastors, Megachurches, Mega Rich Pastors, and Fake preachers doing the same thing, getting rich on people who don’t know better? Why does god need billions of dollars and an army of pastors hounding people for money? And why do these pastors need private airplanes, yachts, mansions, and megachurches? This...is a scam artist of megachurches and The Most Dangerous Televangelists In The World


Mirrored - Jaffe Vibrant


