A Prophetic Eclipse: Heavenly Signs, Earthly Judgments

Join Amanda as she dives into the fascinating connections between historical events, biblical prophecies, and natural phenomena. From the emergence of trillions of cicadas, reminiscent of biblical plagues, to the rare occurrence of simultaneous solar eclipses, see the parallels and significance behind these events. Explore how past eclipses coincide with pivotal moments in history, from pandemics to political shifts. Tune in April 11 at 5pm ET.

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

