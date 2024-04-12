Create New Account
A Prophetic Eclipse: Heavenly Signs, Earthly Judgments
Ark of Grace Ministries
Join Amanda as she dives into the fascinating connections between historical events, biblical prophecies, and natural phenomena. From the emergence of trillions of cicadas, reminiscent of biblical plagues, to the rare occurrence of simultaneous solar eclipses, see the parallels and significance behind these events. Explore how past eclipses coincide with pivotal moments in history, from pandemics to political shifts. Tune in April 11 at 5pm ET.

