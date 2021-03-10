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Dentistry for Dummies
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39 views • March 10, 2021
Are you one of the 100 million Americans that didn’t go to a
dentist last year because of finances or are you simply just
too afraid? Some studies show that 6 out of 10 people don’t
go to the dentist out of fear. Let me introduce myself, my
name is Heather the Hygienist, and I’m a certified biological
dental hygienist and registered dental hygienist for 25 years.
I can help educate you on some basics in dentistry that will
empower you to make informed decisions and potentially
save you thousands of dollars in dental bills. It's currently being offered on Amazon for FREE! I don't know how long this offer will last. Click here https://www.amazon.com/Dentistry-dummies-taken-advantage-chair-ebook/dp/B08VGYTW19/ref=sr_1_11?crid=2QV4ID0NGGG2B&;dchild=1&keywords=dentistry+for+dummies&qid=1615460614&sprefix=denti%2Caps%2C204&sr=8-11
dentist last year because of finances or are you simply just
too afraid? Some studies show that 6 out of 10 people don’t
go to the dentist out of fear. Let me introduce myself, my
name is Heather the Hygienist, and I’m a certified biological
dental hygienist and registered dental hygienist for 25 years.
I can help educate you on some basics in dentistry that will
empower you to make informed decisions and potentially
save you thousands of dollars in dental bills. It's currently being offered on Amazon for FREE! I don't know how long this offer will last. Click here https://www.amazon.com/Dentistry-dummies-taken-advantage-chair-ebook/dp/B08VGYTW19/ref=sr_1_11?crid=2QV4ID0NGGG2B&;dchild=1&keywords=dentistry+for+dummies&qid=1615460614&sprefix=denti%2Caps%2C204&sr=8-11
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