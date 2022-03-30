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HIV HOAX same as C0vid HOAX - The Television Program Which Was Never Shown!
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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170 views • March 30, 2022
HIV HOAX same as C0vid HOAX - The Television Program Which Was Never Shown!

The footage that never went out to the public… This is the filming at the Geneva World AIDS Conference where the Perth Group of scientists, including Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos, Dr Valendar Turner, Dr John Papadimitriou and David Causer had stated that HIV had never been isolated or purified and that the HIV test was based on flawed science. In 1988, the editor at Channel 4 news would not air this crucial information, now available for all to see.

AZT, fast tracked by Anthony Fauci, killed asymptomatic but HIV positive individuals by the 100's of thousands! The man needs to be hung! Freddie and Mercury and Arthur Ashe took AZT until it killed them whereas Magic Johnson and Greg Louganis discontinued it's use and both are alive today! Fauci killed Freddie and Arthur! - gmorey

mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6K4CTA16o0Kn/
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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