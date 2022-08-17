CAPTAIN MICKEY SHELTON ON NATIONAL GUARD MANDATES ILLEGALITIES

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https://tennesseestar.com/2022/07/02/tennessee-national-guardsman-captain-mickey-shelton-joins-warroom-to-discuss-his-efforts-to-invoke-action-from-governor-bill-lee/
Tennessee National Guardsman Captain Mickey Shelton Joins WarRoom to Discuss His Efforts to Invoke Action from Governor Bill Lee
Excerpt From Article: Tennessee National Guardsman Captain Mickey Shelton Joins WarRoom to Discuss His Efforts to Invoke Action from Governor Bill Lee
July 2, 2022 Julie Carr
Thursday morning on War Room: Pandemic, Stephen K. Bannon welcomed Captain Mickey Shelton of the Tennessee National Guard to the show to discuss his letter sent to Governor Bill Lee to take action against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for guardsmen.
Bannon: Let me bring in captain Mickey Shelton from out in Tennessee. Captain Shelton, tell us what the situation is out there. You are an officer in the National Guard.
An army officer. Captain, real quickly, tell us what’s going on in Tennessee for unvaccinated patriots that serve in the army national Guard.
Shelton: Absolutely. And first I have to give a disclaimer. This is my own opinion and not of the military DOD or army National Guard There are 400 soldiers today that are going to be immediately affected and fired frankly because they don’t want to take the COVID vaccine.
And this is something we’ve tried to address with the governor, but it seems like he’s just making blanket statements and planned political theater and not doing anything about it.
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